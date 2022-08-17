Danone (EPA:BN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.66

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €53.66 ($54.76) and traded as high as €53.76 ($54.86). Danone shares last traded at €52.70 ($53.78), with a volume of 1,167,843 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on BN shares. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on Danone in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HSBC set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €53.66.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

