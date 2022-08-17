Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $282.98

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $282.98 and traded as low as $266.03. Daily Journal shares last traded at $266.03, with a volume of 1,217 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DJCO. StockNews.com cut Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday.
The stock has a market cap of $364.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.88. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.
