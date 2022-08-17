Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $282.98

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $282.98 and traded as low as $266.03. Daily Journal shares last traded at $266.03, with a volume of 1,217 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DJCO. StockNews.com cut Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $364.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.88. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DJCO. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 17.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Daily Journal in the second quarter valued at $233,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Daily Journal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Daily Journal during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

