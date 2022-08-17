Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cytokinetics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Cytokinetics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

CYTK stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.10. 6,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,716. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.14. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $412,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at $16,880,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,311,266.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $412,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,880,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,500 shares of company stock worth $2,607,345 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

