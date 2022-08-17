Cyclub One Day Volume Reaches $390,247.00 (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. Cyclub has a total market cap of $8.78 million and $390,247.00 worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cyclub has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Cyclub coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002280 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013591 BTC.
About Cyclub
Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform.
Buying and Selling Cyclub
