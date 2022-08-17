CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. CV shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 52,736 shares trading hands.
CV Trading Down 1.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.
CV Company Profile
CV Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CV (CVHL)
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.