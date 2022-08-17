Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,487,128. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.05.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.