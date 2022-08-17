Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,075 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,036,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,088,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 235,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,227,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.