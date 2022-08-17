Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $162,515,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.15. The company had a trading volume of 59,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,772. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $140.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

