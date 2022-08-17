Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 190,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.33 and a beta of 0.47. Custom Truck One Source has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $362.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.71 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $132,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Custom Truck One Source

(Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.