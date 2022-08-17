CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Short Interest Up 6.3% in July

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 860,900 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CURO Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 181.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CURO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CURO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CURO Group in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CURO Group to $14.00 in a research report on Monday.

CURO Group Stock Performance

CURO Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of CURO stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $7.61. 860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,327. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.64%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Stories

