Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 7,480 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.6% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 73.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 254,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,822,000 after purchasing an additional 107,760 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 421.8% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 37.8% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,759,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $593,191,000 after buying an additional 146,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 24.6% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

Accenture Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ACN traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,382. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

