Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 2,604 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in BCE by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 44,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.70. 18,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.719 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. Barclays increased their price objective on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

