Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 1,889 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.12. 198,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,866,869. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.02 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

