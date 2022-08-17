Cumberland Partners Ltd Raises Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,091 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Cameco worth $10,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 611.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Cameco stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.91. 245,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,746,016. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 209.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. Equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

