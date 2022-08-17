Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $7.25 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $407,000. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $18.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $533.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,507. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.66 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $515.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $215.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

