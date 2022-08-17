Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $13.79 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,658 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $13,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIVB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.73.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $17.85 on Wednesday, reaching $458.60. 5,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $414.60 and its 200-day moving average is $493.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $355.37 and a 1-year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

