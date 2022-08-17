CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.35

Shares of CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 383838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CubicFarm Systems from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get CubicFarm Systems alerts:

CubicFarm Systems Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems ( TSE:CUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CubicFarm Systems Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.