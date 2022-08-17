CryptoZoon Market Capitalization Tops $683,853.22 (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $683,853.22 and approximately $416,760.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002335 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00037239 BTC.
About CryptoZoon
CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 738,501,262 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CryptoZoon Coin Trading
