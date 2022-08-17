CryptoBlades (SKILL) Market Cap Hits $1.26 Million

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00006096 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $632,310.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00036912 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 869,081 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars.

