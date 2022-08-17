Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Raised to C$18.00 at National Bankshares

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.08.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.54. 51,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,046. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.12. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$15.21 and a 12 month high of C$19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.55, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

