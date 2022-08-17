Critical Survey: Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR – Get Rating) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Repro-Med Systems and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro-Med Systems 0.17% 7.63% 6.31% Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Repro-Med Systems and Nyxoah’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro-Med Systems $17.35 million 5.79 $910,000.00 N/A N/A Nyxoah $1.01 million 246.93 -$32.68 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Repro-Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Repro-Med Systems and Nyxoah, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro-Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Nyxoah 0 1 3 0 2.75

Nyxoah has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 136.67%. Given Nyxoah’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Repro-Med Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of Repro-Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Nyxoah shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Repro-Med Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Repro-Med Systems beats Nyxoah on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repro-Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

