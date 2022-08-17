Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) CFO Brandi Kendall Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) CFO Brandi Kendall acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brandi Kendall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Brandi Kendall purchased 500 shares of Crescent Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $7,625.00.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.76 and a beta of 2.56.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.