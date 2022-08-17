Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.
CREX stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Creative Realities has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
In other Creative Realities news, Director Donald A. Harris purchased 91,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $63,913.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 357,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,318.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.
CREX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Creative Realities in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Creative Realities in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.
Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.
