Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Update

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.02. 16,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,527. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $9.39.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

