Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 852,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $8,454,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,579.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 194,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Cousins Properties by 786.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

CUZ traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $30.84. 584,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

