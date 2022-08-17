CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Down 10.9% in July

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.13. The stock had a trading volume of 985,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $349,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.