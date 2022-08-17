Cosmos 24 Hour Volume Reaches $226.18 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.32 billion and $226.18 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.61 or 0.00049797 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,324.85 or 1.00060937 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00026155 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000044 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

