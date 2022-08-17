Corra.Finance (CORA) One Day Volume Tops $6,214.00

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $556,139.94 and approximately $6,214.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001585 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Corra.Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00036292 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Corra.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Corra.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Corra.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Corra.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.