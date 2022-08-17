Corra.Finance (CORA) One Day Volume Tops $6,214.00

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $556,139.94 and approximately $6,214.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001585 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002286 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00036292 BTC.
Corra.Finance Coin Profile
Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.
Corra.Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Corra.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Corra.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.