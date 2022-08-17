Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,867,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,566,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after buying an additional 99,405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 365,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 81,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

