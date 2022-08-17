Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $14.75.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
