Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Short Interest Down 11.2% in July

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 459,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 2.7 %

Core Laboratories stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 243,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,536. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $748.15 million, a PE ratio of 85.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.60.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

