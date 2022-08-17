Core Alternative Capital Sells 24,027 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Core Alternative Capital reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 24,027 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ABT opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

