Core Alternative Capital Purchases 394 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Core Alternative Capital increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 143.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in PayPal were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of PayPal by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $102.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day moving average is $94.58.

Insider Activity at PayPal

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

