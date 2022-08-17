Core Alternative Capital Increases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 309.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Equinix were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Equinix by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Equinix by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.31.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Equinix Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,029. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $712.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $662.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $691.41. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

