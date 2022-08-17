Core Alternative Capital Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 963.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $101.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

