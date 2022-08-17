Core Alternative Capital Has $54,000 Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 1,788.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

BTI stock opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

