Core Alternative Capital Buys 1,508 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2,472.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $168,033,000 after acquiring an additional 59,037 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $100.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.95. The company has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

