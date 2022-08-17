Core Alternative Capital Acquires 133 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 738.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,147 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,986,000 after purchasing an additional 314,436 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 381.4% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.23.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $233.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.54 and a 200-day moving average of $247.87.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

