Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Copart were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,931,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000,000 after buying an additional 1,552,884 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 667,084 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Copart by 257.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 630,904 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $131.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $939.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.41 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

