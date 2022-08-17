Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Copart were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,931,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000,000 after buying an additional 1,552,884 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 667,084 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Copart by 257.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 630,904 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $131.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $939.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.41 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.