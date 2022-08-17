Contrasting KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH)

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares KB Financial Group and Avidbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KB Financial Group 23.47% 9.94% 0.72% Avidbank 22.73% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for KB Financial Group and Avidbank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KB Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avidbank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Avidbank has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.12%. Given Avidbank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avidbank is more favorable than KB Financial Group.

5.2% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KB Financial Group and Avidbank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KB Financial Group $16.45 billion 1.01 $3.72 billion $9.78 4.12 Avidbank $60.20 million 2.55 $12.26 million $2.48 8.53

KB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank. KB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avidbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

KB Financial Group has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KB Financial Group beats Avidbank on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc. provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments. It offers loans, deposit products, and other related financial products and services to large, small, and medium-sized enterprises, as well as small and home office, and individuals and households; investment banking, and brokerage and supporting services; life insurance products; non-life insurance products; and credit sale, cash service, card loan, and other supporting services. The company also engages in securities and derivatives trading, funding, and other supporting activities. In addition, it offers foreign exchange transaction; financial investment; credit card and installment financing; financial leasing; real estate trust management; capital investment; collection of receivables or credit investigation; software advisory, development, and supply; investment advisory; claim; management; savings banking; information and communication; and general advisory services. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking comprises working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending, such as permanent loans and bridge financing products. In addition, it offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC – real estate secured loans. Further, the company provides various financing solutions, such as structured finance, venture lending, asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. Additionally, it offers various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and notary services. Furthermore, the company offers online and mobile banking services. Avidbank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

