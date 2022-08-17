Contrasting Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) & Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP)

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) and Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Happiness Development Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 0.89 -$16.95 million ($0.18) -25.72 Happiness Development Group $71.49 million 0.10 $790,000.00 N/A N/A

Happiness Development Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ayr Wellness.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Happiness Development Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Happiness Development Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -1.93% -6.32% -3.68% Happiness Development Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ayr Wellness and Happiness Development Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80 Happiness Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ayr Wellness presently has a consensus price target of $29.83, suggesting a potential upside of 544.17%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Happiness Development Group.

Summary

Happiness Development Group beats Ayr Wellness on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of June 23, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 48 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Happiness Development Group

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Biotech Group Limited and changed its name to Happiness Development Group Limited in November 2021. Happiness Development Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

