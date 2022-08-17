Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Short Interest Update

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Continental Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CLR traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $68.26. The stock had a trading volume of 629,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,600. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.52.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Institutional Trading of Continental Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 507.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

