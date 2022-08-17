Contentos Price Tops $0.0085 on Exchanges (COS)

Contentos (COS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. Contentos has a market capitalization of $35.13 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Contentos has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,064.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004156 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003945 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004155 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002125 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00128790 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00035744 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00067771 BTC.
Contentos Profile
Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,153,830,504 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io.
Contentos Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.
