Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $256,651.57 and approximately $2.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

