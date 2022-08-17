Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,050.76

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2,050.76 and traded as high as C$2,193.24. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,189.48, with a volume of 22,843 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSU shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,900.00 to C$2,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price target on Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,458.33.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.09 billion and a PE ratio of 80.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1,992.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2,052.55.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$15.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$16.61 by C($0.81). The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 78.4499945 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

About Constellation Software

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.