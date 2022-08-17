Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Short Interest Update

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,600 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 447,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Connect Biopharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 184.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 103,324 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNTB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Connect Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Connect Biopharma Trading Down 1.4 %

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Shares of CNTB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. 138,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,143. Connect Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

