Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,024,000 after buying an additional 280,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,936,000 after acquiring an additional 971,962 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 246.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,454,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,819,000 after acquiring an additional 221,964 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CAG traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.57. 39,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,361. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.74%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.