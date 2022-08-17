Compass (NYSE:COMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 61.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Compass updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Compass Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:COMP opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Compass has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COMP. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point began coverage on Compass in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

