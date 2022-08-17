Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Trading Up 3%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 22,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 997,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.
