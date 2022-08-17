Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Trading Up 3%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 22,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 997,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 872.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

