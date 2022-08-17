Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director John D. Illgen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,778 shares of company stock valued at $26,922. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 280,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 41,734 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

Community West Bancshares stock remained flat at $14.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $121.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.78. Community West Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $16.55.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

