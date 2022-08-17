Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives $8.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Community Health Systems to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director James S. Ely III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 261,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,850.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Community Health Systems news, Director James S. Ely III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 261,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,850.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Wayne T. Smith acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,259,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,777,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 207,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 105,972 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 10.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 41.3% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,696,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 495,553 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 329.5% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 2,090,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 211.8% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 63,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 43,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $15.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.51). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

